The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Director Acquires $49,266.00 in Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) Director Michael Dinkins purchased 3,150 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $49,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,826.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 359,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,889. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $540.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.86. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SHYF shares. DA Davidson lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Shyft Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth $268,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in The Shyft Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 340,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in The Shyft Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 371,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 735,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 112,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

