The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,810 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $14,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,480,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,633,000 after purchasing an additional 644,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $63.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TD. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

