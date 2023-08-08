The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,392 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Williams Companies worth $32,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 103,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.46. 4,119,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,121,175. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

