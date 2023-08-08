Theta Network (THETA) Market Cap Achieves $724.80 Million

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Theta Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Network has a total market cap of $724.80 million and $13.56 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Network has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Theta Network

Theta Network was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

