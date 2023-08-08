Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

TBLD stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLD. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after buying an additional 65,331 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 29.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,793 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

