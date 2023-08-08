Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02 to $0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million to $285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $329.00 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.11 to $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Thoughtworks stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $307.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.93 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

