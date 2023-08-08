Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11 to $0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.137 billion to $1.157 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Thoughtworks stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,057. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $307.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 107.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 42,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 176,763 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at $101,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 56,468 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

