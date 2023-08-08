Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $2.22

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.22, but opened at $2.45. Tilray shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 12,673,462 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Get Tilray alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Tilray Stock Up 30.2 %

Institutional Trading of Tilray

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.