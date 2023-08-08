TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on TIM from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

TIM Stock Performance

Shares of TIM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.62. 121,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,116. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, analysts predict that TIM will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TIM by 42.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM by 41.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 139,387 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 396,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TIM by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

