Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Gap Down to $59.15

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.15, but opened at $57.78. Tompkins Financial shares last traded at $58.96, with a volume of 690 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Tompkins Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $849.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.54 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tompkins Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial

(Get Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.