Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.42-4.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,008,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,261. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MODG. KeyCorp began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $109,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,556 shares in the company, valued at $14,288,705.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,880.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $109,184.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 837,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,288,705.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $634,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,769,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $27,446,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $26,463,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $23,993,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $18,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

