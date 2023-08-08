TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $21,317,050,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 940.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

NYSE TTE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.26. 252,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,093. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $147.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average is $60.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

