Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Lowered to C$77.00 at Desjardins

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Desjardins from C$78.00 to C$77.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.00.

Shares of TSE:TOU traded up C$0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$69.52. 768,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of C$23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.57. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$52.34 and a 52-week high of C$84.33.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

