Trade Desk (TTD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, analysts expect Trade Desk to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Trade Desk Trading Up 1.1 %
Trade Desk stock opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 572.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on TTD
Insider Activity at Trade Desk
In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,691. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trade Desk
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.