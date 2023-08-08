Trade Desk (TTD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, analysts expect Trade Desk to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.1 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 572.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,691. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

