Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 198 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $248.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,738. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.05. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $252.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

