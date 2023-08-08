Tranquility Partners LLC Buys New Shares in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 133.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 554.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.90. 429,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day moving average is $87.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.27. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

