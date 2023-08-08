Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 67,500 Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) by 180.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of KULR Technology Group worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KULR. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KULR traded down 0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting 0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 439,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,572. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of 0.55 and a 12 month high of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 1.02.

KULR Technology Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:KULR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.02. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 227.15% and a negative net margin of 394.38%. The firm had revenue of 1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

