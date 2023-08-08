Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 4,954 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.5 %

ET traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,769,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,360,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Energy Transfer

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.