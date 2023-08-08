Tranquility Partners LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,988,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after buying an additional 902,182 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,434,000 after acquiring an additional 623,961 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,851,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,367,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,465 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

