TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.20 million. TransAlta had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 21.56%. TransAlta’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

TransAlta Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE TAC traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.29. 268,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,928. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.02. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TransAlta

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TransAlta by 18.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.