TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.94-$25.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.53 billion-$6.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.46 billion. TransDigm Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $24.94-25.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $1,042.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $860.13.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $13.15 on Tuesday, reaching $901.03. 261,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,368. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $940.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $856.16 and its 200-day moving average is $784.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,776.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,018 shares of company stock valued at $40,893,532 in the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 79.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

