Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE: TPH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/7/2023 – Tri Pointe Homes was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Tri Pointe Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Tri Pointe Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Tri Pointe Homes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $32.26. 338,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Tri Pointe Homes Inc alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $819.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,423.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,328.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 291.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.