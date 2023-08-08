Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,837. Trimble has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,178,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

