Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Trinseo from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSE

Trinseo Price Performance

Shares of Trinseo stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $14.34. 503,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,248. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42. The company has a market cap of $503.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.53. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $35.96.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 70.09%. Analysts expect that Trinseo will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 51.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 227.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.