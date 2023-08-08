Triumph Capital Management Acquires 2,020 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $454.17 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 236.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $427.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

