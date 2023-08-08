Triumph Capital Management Acquires 5,024 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at $1,023,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at $9,000,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 46,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

