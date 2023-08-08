Triumph Capital Management Buys Shares of 10,000 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.