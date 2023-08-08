Triumph Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Triumph Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 326,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after buying an additional 290,199 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,251,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 36,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP traded down $1.43 on Monday, reaching $23.66. 4,279,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.85. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.94). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.91%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.08%.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

