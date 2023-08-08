Triumph Capital Management Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Amcor were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,691,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,538,000 after buying an additional 3,033,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amcor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,259,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,735,000 after acquiring an additional 286,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

