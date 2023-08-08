Triumph Capital Management Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 377,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 30,853 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $5,540,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $32.10. 2,490,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,603. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

