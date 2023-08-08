Triumph Capital Management Has $376,000 Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Triumph Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.04.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.59. 3,043,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555,252. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $92.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $167,846.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,678,813.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

