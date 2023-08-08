Triumph Capital Management Has $394,000 Stock Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Triumph Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOTL. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5,731.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 56,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TOTL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.75. 347,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,895. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

