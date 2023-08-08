Triumph Capital Management Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $454.08. 2,395,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,543. The company has a market capitalization of $431.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $450.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,254 shares of company stock worth $258,314,906 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

