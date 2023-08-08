Triumph Capital Management Purchases New Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday.

H&R Block Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.49. 1,053,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,040. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

