Triumph Capital Management Sells 3,735 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Triumph Capital Management decreased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOUFree Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 157,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,165,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after buying an additional 554,553 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Icapital Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 75,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 314,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,180 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CLOU traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,690. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $606.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

