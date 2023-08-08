Triumph Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Triumph Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,511,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,212,000 after acquiring an additional 834,330 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,206,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,121,000 after acquiring an additional 51,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after buying an additional 1,107,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 911,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,138,000 after buying an additional 372,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 937,871 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.