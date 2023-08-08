TRON (TRX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.49 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. TRON has a market cap of $5.49 billion and $172.69 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0767 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001914 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000963 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002577 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001158 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,538,011,012 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

