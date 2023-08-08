Truepoint Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.36. 789,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,377. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

