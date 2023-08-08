Truepoint Inc. Buys New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $4.37 on Monday, hitting $291.39. 2,176,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,225. The company has a market capitalization of $212.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.73 and its 200 day moving average is $282.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock worth $3,213,970 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

