Truepoint Inc. Buys New Shares in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.75% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA DFSI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 32,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,639. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

