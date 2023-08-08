Truepoint Inc. Buys New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $249.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.53. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.27 and a 52-week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.75.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

