Truepoint Inc. Has $176,000 Stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 21,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $278,919.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 21,003 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $278,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 24,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $325,845.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at $632,195.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $615,301 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

LSI Industries Price Performance

LSI Industries stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $343.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

