Truepoint Inc. Has $390.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,105,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 13.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Truepoint Inc. owned 1.04% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $390,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.63. 2,966,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

