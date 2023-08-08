Truepoint Inc. Has $7.82 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $506,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.71 on Monday, hitting $414.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,595,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,360. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $331.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $405.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.35.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

