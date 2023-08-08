Truepoint Inc. Has $728,000 Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1,298.9% in the 4th quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 42,280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS ESGV traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $79.68. The company had a trading volume of 204,506 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average of $73.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

