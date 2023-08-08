Truepoint Inc. Sells 1,615 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Truepoint Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 42,354 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,095,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,487. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

