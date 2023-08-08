Truepoint Inc. Sells 52,750 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Truepoint Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,705,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,750 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 2.6% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned 1.01% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $75,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 92,855 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $50.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

