Truist Financial Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $176.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.89.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

AMZN traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,151,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,466,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.