Truist Financial Boosts SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target to $11.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of SolarWinds

SWI stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $12.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 29,063 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 531,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SolarWinds by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 577,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

