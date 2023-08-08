Truist Financial Boosts SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target to $11.00

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2023

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWIFree Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

SWI stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $12.22.

Institutional Trading of SolarWinds

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 29,063 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 531,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SolarWinds by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 577,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

