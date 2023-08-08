Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $340.00 at Truist Financial

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $374.00 to $354.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.78.

BIIB traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $272.36. The stock had a trading volume of 817,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,887. Biogen has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.80. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

